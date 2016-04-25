Win a $100 Ulta Gift Card in YouCam and InStyle's Mother's Day Contest

Ever wanted to see how you'd look in Beyoncé's beyond-perfect smoky eye, but don't have the time to sit through a YouTube tutorial that may or may not measure up? Enter YouCam makeup, which can have you rocking the look in five seconds flat, no joke. We've partnered with the app to create a series of gorgeous looks inspired by four of our favorite celebrity moms—Beyoncé, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Lopez to be specific—so you can take their red carpet makeup on a test run without having to hunt down each star's glam squad. Just take a selfie in the YouCam makeup app, or upload a shot already in your phone, tap on the look you want to try, and just like that, you'll achieve the fastest Hollywood makeover ever. Even better, you can score some serious beauty swag in the process.

Starting right now until May 10, you can enter our Mother's Day contest for the chance to win a $100 Ulta gift card, which you can use either for yourself (hey, no judgement), or on a beauty gift for mommie dearest. After you've snapped a selfie, simply try on the makeup look of the celebrity mom you find most inspiring, post your makeover to either your Instagram or YouCam Beauty Circle account, and write a short caption about why the star you chose empowers you. Make sure to use the hashtag #ChicCelebMoms in your post so we can find you, and you must be following @InStyle and @YouCamApps on Instagram to qualify. Head over to your YouCam Makeup app on your mobile phone to get started now!