You Has Officially Been Renewed for Season 3 — Here's What We Know So Far
Some familiar faces are back for round three.
UPDATE, Aug. 30, 2021: It's the most wonderful time of the year: You launch season. After nearly two years (!) away, Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn will be returning to our Netflix queues for more killer hijinks. The fanfare-inducing release date in question? Oct. 15!
Not only do we have a season 3 release date, the Netflix gods have also blessed us with a teaser, narrated with Joe's signature voiceover. Aaaaand (very minor spoiler alert), it's revealed that Joe and Love have welcomed a new addition: a son named Henry.
P.S. Is this the most sinister cake ever baked? 10/10 would still indulge.
Previously:
You season 2 spoilers below.
Everyone's favorite serial killer, Joe Goldberg/Will Bettelheim (depending on who you ask) will be returning to Netflix for season 3 of beloved binge watch You.
Can you imagine if they just let us hanging, wondering who Joe's mysterious new neighbor/target is for the rest of our days? (Everyone who thinks it's his mom can LEAVE.) Anyway, little is known about season 3 at this point — and honestly, we're still reeling from season 2 — but the third 10-episode installment is confirmed for 2021, and it will feature some familiar faces.
Both Joe's Penn Badgley and Love's Victoria Pedretti are confirmed for season 3. If you recall, Love and Joe (who've relocated to the suburbs) are expecting a child together. How old is the youngest recorded serial killer? We're sensing a record will be broken with this tot.
OK, if anything has ever warranted a Click-style fast-forward mechanism, it's this. We'll just be hibernating until 2021 — bye!