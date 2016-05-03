You Have to See Kylie Jenner's Elegant Met Gala Hair 

When it comes to keeping up with Kylie Jenner's kalediscopic hairstyles, it's safe to expect the unexpected. The 18-year old beauty entrepreneur surprised us yet again when she walked the red carpet tonight at the Met Gala, the annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York.

As a first-time attendee, Jenner kept her hair color subdued by sticking with her signature black shade, but debuted an elegant new length: a super sleek, chin-grazing bob. Since the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan does have a penchant for wearing wigs, the verdict is still out whether the cut is real or faux. Either way, this elegant, statement-making turn in Jenner's beauty game can only be a sign of even greater beauty looks to come.