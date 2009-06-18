You Do Not Want to Miss This Sale

It is with tears in our eyes that we say goodbye to one of our favorite online retailers, eLuxury.com. The site is folding its e-commerce section of the site next week to focus on becoming a luxury lifestyle online magazine. But every cloud has a silver lining, and this one is lined with seriously cheap It bags and ready-to-wear from the likes of Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and 3.1 Phillip Lim (just to name a few). The accessories are up to 60 percent off, the apparel just hit the half-off mark and the best merch is flying off the site. This is the kind of shopping event you and your closet don't want to miss, so get to it—you only have one week left!

Browse the entire sale at instyle.com/shopping.• Top, 3.1 Phillip Lim, $210; at eluxury.com.• Clutch, Marc Jacobs, $279; at eluxury.com.• Sandals, Loeffler Randall, $285; at eluxury.com.

