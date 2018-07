Dying to rub elbows with Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte? Grab your Manolos because the producers of the Sex and the City sequel are holding an open casting call August 4th in—where else?—Manhattan. They are looking for "international types," professional soccer players, celebrity types and upscale socialites. This motley crue cast doesn't reveal juicy plot lines, but we bet the soccer players will be friendly with Samantha. Not in N.Y.C.? Send your photo to sexandthecity2@gwcnyc.com.

