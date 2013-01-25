You Could Be Featured in InStyle Magazine!

Has an article from InStyle motivated you to try a new fashion, beauty, or home idea? Maybe you amped up your look with a bold lip color or wore animal-print pants instead of basic blue jeans? If so, we want to know about it! Send your high-res photos (300 dpi or larger) to letters@instylemag.com and you could be featured in our upcoming “Inspired By InStyle” page! We’re accepting submissions through Thursday, January 31st—so get styling, now!

