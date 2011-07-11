You Can't Fake Fashion: CFDA and eBay's New Collection!

CFDA designers like Tory Burch, Marchesa and Diane von Furstenberg collaborated with eBay to create a collection of canvas tote bags as a chic way to raise awareness against counterfeit goods. The limited-edition designer purses, emblazoned with the slogan “You Can’t Fake Fashion,” went on sale this morning and sold out in a matter of seconds, but you can always make your own! The basic canvas tote is still available for $35 (and free shipping). For some design inspiration, click "See the Photos" to browse the CFDA-styled bags!

