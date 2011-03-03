You Can Win an Independent Handbag Designer Award!

Are you an independent handbag designer? We're looking for you! Handbag Designer 101 and InStyle are searching for undiscovered talented designers to compete in the Fifth Annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards, and there are less than two months left for you to submit your entry to win one of nine awards. Categories include Best Handmade Bag and Most Socially Responsible bag. (Some of last year's winners pictured at right.) There’s also a Fan Favorite category, which will be voted on by the readers of InStyle.com! Get your applications in now through April 30 on HandbagDesigner101.com.

