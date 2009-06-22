You Can Still Look Chic While Summer's On Hold

According to the Climate Prediction Center, El Niño is holding all sunshine captive till further notice. Like us, your summer wardrobe is probably suffering as much as your mood, so try lifting your spirits on rainy summer days by taking style cues from Lauren Conrad. Choose rain gear that won't clash with your clothes by opting for a clear umbrella that won't steal the thunder from your favorite summer sundress. Trade your black wellies for soft grey rain boots that are still neutral enough to wear with everything, but keep the focus where you want it—on your outfit. Above all, remember that even though the clouds may take your summer sun, they can't take away your chic summer style.

• Umbrella, Target, $15; visit target.com.• Rain boots, Target, $25; visit target.com.

