You Can Steal Beyoncé's Sunny, Chic Style—for $39!

Hey, Bey fan! We found a way you can look like the Queen—without dropping stacks of cash.

With the final leg of her On the Run tour a month away, Beyoncé treated herself to a day of R&R like the royal she is. Over the weekend, she posted an Instagram of her soaking up the sun and sipping on what appear to be cocktails while looking utterly flawless. In the snap, the singer hit all the right style notes with a breezy paisley-print d.Ra "Esme" crop top, complete with white shorts, a straw cowboy hat, oversize sunnies, and an eclectic assortment of jewels.

Basically, we're drunk in love with her casual-chic off-duty look. And wait for it—the top is currently on sale from $64 to $39 at shopbop.com. Nab the top now before the Beyoncé Effect catches on.

