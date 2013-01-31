You Can Shop the Barneys Warehouse Sales From Anywhere, Starting Monday

The Barneys New York warehouse sales have often been a thing of legend, attracting shoppers from far and wide to the retail store's locations to snag incredible deals on designer goods. But starting Monday, February 4, with the launch of barneyswarehouse.com, you'll be able to shop the sales from anywhere! The site (which was tested back in August) will offer past-season sale items at up to 75% off original prices, including women's wear, children's clothing, menswear, and home goods. Unlike the brick-and-mortar sales, which only happen for a limited time, the new site will be updated throughout the year. Happy shopping!

