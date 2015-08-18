How to Get a Face Lift For Just $12

Face lifts tend to always be associated with Botox or an extremely painful surgery. But, what if we told you there is now a way to naturally and comfortably lift your disliked features without all the hassle and expense? Thanks to Dr. Jart+, looking 10 years younger is about to get a whole lot easier.

The skin care haven recently launched a new innovative line of luxe sheet masks, each inspired by real-life cosmetic surgeries such as laser peels and INTRAcel. We’re absolutely loving the Botox injection-inspired Spot Jet line, which consists of three effective sheet masks that each work to abate unwanted lines and wrinkles in less than 30 minutes. How exactly? Its targeted embossed dot hydrogel patch blends to bind and smooth out the targeted area—think everything from wrinkled cheeks to visible laugh lines. In addition, the active bio-peptide ingredient works to support collagen and elastin synthesis, thus minimizing the look of undesired sagging skin.

The Cheek and Eye Lift, Neck and Chin Lift and Laugh Line Lift ($12; sephora.com), which come with two individually wrapped sheets per package, are formulated to firm and plump the skin, leaving behind a vibrant, younger-looking you. The masks are specially infused with volufiline, an exclusive ingredient known to diminish wrinkles and tighten skin. Simply apply the mask of your choice once or twice a week at your leisure (leave on for 15-20 minutes) to help lift your coveted area. Voilà: a flawless, youthful face for just $12.

