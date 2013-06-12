You Can Buy Kate Middleton's Blue Maternity Dress for $30

Kate’s prepping for baby! The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted shopping for nursery décor with mom Carol Middleton at posh interior design company Bernard Thorp & Co. in London this week. For the outing Kate donned a navy belted jersey dress from ASOS’s maternity collection, a classic purple cardigan, and Pied a Terre wedges (check out her look on popsugar.com). And you can cop her style, moms-to-be! Hurry to asos.com to purchase the flattering frock for $30 before the Kate Effect strikes again and it sells out.

