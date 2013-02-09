You Can Already Shop Rebecca Minkoff's Fall Runway Collection

The Queen of Downtown Cool keeps surprising us! Rebecca Minkoff revealed to us backstage that her fall 2013 collection was inspired by famed female pilot, Amelia Earhart. "I did all this research about Amelia, and I got really excited about flight suits! All those details that you could apply to a garment." But that's not all: The collection, filled with the cool, menswear-inspired leather bombers, fur statement collars, and briefcase bags you might expect when an aviator plays muse, is already available (in part) to shop online at rebeccaminkoff.com. Get Minkoff's picks before she puts them away until next fall!

Plus, get more Fashion Week news here!

MORE:• InStyle's Fashion Week Instagrams• Your Fashion Week Livestream Schedule• Fashion Week Parties: See the Pictures!