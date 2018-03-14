Yolanda Hadid Breaks Silence After Gigi and Zayn Malik’s Split

Yolanda Hadid has broken her silence since her oldest daughter Gigi Hadid announced her split from her boyfriend of two years, Zayn Malik. On Tuesday evening the mom of three posted a cryptic message on Instagram and while it doesn't directly refer to the breakup it seems like an appropriate response.

Yolanda, who is a big fan of inspirational messages on social media, posted a photo of a field of sunflowers with the quote, “The only way that we can live, is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change. The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open.”

Could her message be saying that Gigi had to split from Zayn in order to grow, therefore throwing herself into the world as a single woman? Fans certainly think so, flooding the post with comments about “Zigi.”

❤️And so it is....... #Life A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

Yolanda’s caption further perpetuated the rumors, writing, “And so it is,” seemingly alluding to Gigi’s split from Zayn.

Yolanda’s comments a few weeks before the split have resurfaced since yesterday’s news, and definitely taken on a sadder light. “When you raise your children, I hope I instilled the best in them to make the right choices and turn to me and say, ‘I love this man’ then I’m going to love them too,” she told the Daily Mail.

“This is their journey and I’m just here to support both of them as long as they make each other happy, working through things then I’m happy.”

That “working through things” comment definitely takes on a new meaning in light of Tuesday’s breakup news.