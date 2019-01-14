Yolanda Hadid's Lingerie Selfie Is Giving Her Supermodel Daughters Some Competition

Yolanda Hadid is celebrating her 55th year in the body she was born with.

Image zoom Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The mother of three (models) ushered in 2019 with a back-to-basics approach, sharing on Monday that she was “living in a body free of breast implants, botox, extensions, and all the bullshit I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like.”

Hadid continued, writing, “It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by no standards but my own. It’s on us to learn to love our selves [sic] and celebrate our unique, one of a kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called ‘life.’ Beauty has no meaning without your health.”

Alongside her inspiring message, Hadid (a former model herself) shared a selfie of “the original 1964,” her body clad in a sheer lace bodysuit, the likes of which you’d imagine seeing her daughters Gigi, 23, and Bella, 22, wearing at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. In fact, Bella stepped out just last September in a strikingly similar ensemble.

Image zoom Bella Hadid stepped out in a custom Mugler jumpsuit equipped with a waist-cinching corset, Judith Leiber bag, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Getty Images

Happy birthday, and keep on “smiling from the inside out,” Yolanda!