Yolanda Hadid Calls Zayn "Family" in a Sweet Instagram Snap

As far as the Hadid family's matriarch, Yolanda, is concerned, Zayn Malik is now a veritable member of the close-knit clan.
Based on the mom of three's Instagram post on Wednesday, she clearly approves of oldest daughter, Gigi's, relationship with the former One Direction member. "Summer Loving....... #Family," Hadid captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of the power couple wrapped in the cutest embrace.
This isn't the first time the former reality star referred to the "Pillowtalk" crooner as family. In September 2016, Hadid posted a regram of Gigi and Zayn, posing in a super-cute selfie, and captioned the shot: "Happiness is seeing your kids happy and realizing they turned out to be really good and genuine people........ #Family #Love."
There's no official sign that this means anything more than a very serious relationship for "Zigi," but if wedding bells are ever in the future for the duo, we expect that Hadid would offer her full support.