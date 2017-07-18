Yolanda Hadid Channels Her Daughters Gigi and Bella in a See-Through Black Mesh Top

Before sibling duo Gigi and Bella Hadid were storming runways, donning couture on magazine covers, and snagging the most elite contracts, their mom, Yolanda, was the OG Hadid supermodel.

But recently the mom of three took a move out of her daughters' fashion playbooks. On Monday, the 53-year-old shared a sultry snap of herself in a black mesh top that's giving us major Hadid sister flashbacks.

Sporting the completely sheer number and nothing else, the ageless reality star smizes at the camera while strategically covering herself with her hands. "Getting back to work life and loving the New York State of mind........." she captioned the sexy shot.

Bella, 20, has been known to regularly step out in #FreeTheNipple-inspired ensembles, and Yolanda's look was nearly identical to a black sheer piece that she wore a few months back while twinning with BFF Kendall Jenner in January for Paris Couture Fashion Week.

Similarly, older sister Gigi, 22, made us see double when she added a black bra to a similar ab-flaunting mesh top in May.

While it's clear that the Hadid sisters got it from their mama, it looks like Yolanda has no problem taking a few styling tips from her daughters!