Yigal Azrouel Launches Online Store

For those Yigal Azrouel fans who have been hoping to purchase his stunning pieces online, the wait is over. He's just launched an online store, giving us all the opportunity to snap up not only the ultra-chic ready-to-wear collections and accessories, but also the full line of pieces from the hip contemporary concept brand Cut25. The digital storefront is totally sophisticated and features the option to shop by collection, look, and texture. In addition to the e-commerce initiative, the designer has also launched an official blog, "Inside the Studio," which gives an in-depth look at the inner workings of the NYC design house. Head to the site now to learn more about the designer and shop the cool collections.

