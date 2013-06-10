Yes, You Can Look Like Gisele: Her Hairstylist Harry Josh to Launch Hair Tool Line

Thanks to her lush layers and perfect volume, Gisele Bundchen has long been a hair icon of ours. Now, with the launch of her hairstylist Harry Josh's hair tool line, you can create her signature look at home. Starting in July, the hair pro will roll out a collection of tools on hairenvy.com, starting with an energy-efficient blow dryer for $300 that boasts wind power of 80 miles per hour. In addition to Gisele, Josh has also tended to the flawless strands of Rose Byrne and Amanda Seyfried, so we're hoping his hair tools will lend us his magic touch. "The secret to my hairstyles is Harry Josh! He's my hairstylist and is a dear, dear friend of mine," Byrne told InStyle.com previously. "He's so inventive, passionate, and talented. My hair is actually really thick and coarse, but somehow he tames it!" Find Harry Josh's hair tool line on hairenvy.com starting July 1.

Plus, see celebrity hair makeovers.

