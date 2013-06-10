Yes, You Can Look Like Gisele: Her Hairstylist Harry Josh to Launch Hair Tool Line

WireImage; Getty Images
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 10, 2013 @ 1:20 pm

Thanks to her lush layers and perfect volume, Gisele Bundchen has long been a hair icon of ours. Now, with the launch of her hairstylist Harry Josh's hair tool line, you can create her signature look at home. Starting in July, the hair pro will roll out a collection of tools on hairenvy.com, starting with an energy-efficient blow dryer for $300 that boasts wind power of 80 miles per hour. In addition to Gisele, Josh has also tended to the flawless strands of Rose Byrne and Amanda Seyfried, so we're hoping his hair tools will lend us his magic touch. "The secret to my hairstyles is Harry Josh! He's my hairstylist and is a dear, dear friend of  mine," Byrne told InStyle.com previously. "He's so inventive, passionate, and talented. My hair is actually really thick and coarse, but somehow he tames it!" Find Harry Josh's hair tool line on hairenvy.com starting July 1.

Plus, see celebrity hair makeovers.

MORE:Gisele's Campaign for Chanel• Sign Up for InStyle’s Hair NewsletterTry on Rose Byrne's Hairstyles

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!