Yes, S.I. Covergirl Kate Upton Looks Great in a Bikini, But See Her Cocktail Dresses

It's the week of Kate Upton! Last year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model set a new standard by making it to the cover again this year, and she's gone all over New York City to promote the issue. And while she is most well-known for her voluptuous curves and oh-so-skimpy bikinis, her style arsenal also includes pieces that cover up—as seen in her cover press tour—like (from left) a striped purple cocktail dress, a strapless cocktail number, a modest belted dress by Fendi, and a fitted LBD. What do you think of Kate's style off the sand?

