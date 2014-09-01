The Wizard of Oz Characters Get the Couture Treatment from Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Betsey Johnson, and More

Some of our favorite designers are taking on the yellow brick road! To honor the 75th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz: an impressive roster of fashion designers created one-of-a-kind costumes for dolls inspired by the film's leading ladies. In a collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and the Tonner Doll Collection, Donna Karan, BCBG Max Azria, Chris Benz, Jenny Packham, Marc Jacobs, Charlotte Ronson, Betsey Johnson, Trina Turk and Anna Sui are among those who have created glamorous looks for the doll versions of Dorothy, Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West.

When interpreting the film outfits, the designers took high-fashion and avant-garde routes. Lubov Azria, for one, used a ball gown modeled after her first design for Max Azria Atelier for Glinda’s BCBG outfit (above left). Meanwhile, Ronson put an urban-meets-sporty spin on the classic Dorothy checked dress (above middle) and Jacobs gave the Wicked Witch a fancy twist (above right).

The miniature haute couture ensembles will be modeled on Tonner's 22-inch dolls, which will make their debut on Sept. 4 as part of New York Fashion Week. They will then become available for bidding on eBay Giving Works. The charity auction, which will run until Sept. 14, with donate all proceeds to the "There's No Place Like Home" campaign benefitting Habitat for Humanity.

With the help of some of fashion's best, the leading ladies of The Wizard of Oz are going to transform the Yellow Brick Road into one unforgettable runway!

In the mood for fashion week? Check out 14 styling tips from the fall/winter 2014 runway in the gallery.