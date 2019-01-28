Yara Shahidi Wore a Sheer Gown Over a Sparkly Catsuit at the SAG Awards

Why settle on just one stunning outfit when you can wear two? We're assuming that's the exact question Yara Shahidi asked herself while getting ready for the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday evening.

The 18-year-old actress took a fashion risk for the award show's red carpet, slipping on a sheer tulle gown over a glittering catsuit by Fendi Couture. The princess-esque dress was punctuated by a bejeweled bodice and sleeves, complementing the jumpsuit's sparkles that shined through its transparent fabric.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Shahidi kept her accessories to a minimum, opting only for a pair of classic black pumps. Meanwhile, the young star's makeup matched her rosy ensemble. Pink eyeshadow, a nude lip, and bubblegum-colored cheeks highlighted Yara's dewy complexion.

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Giving us a sneak peek before the show, Yara appeared to have a blast getting ready, as she danced in the skintight underpinning to Travis Scott's "Stop Trying to Play God."

Post-awards ceremony, Shahidi was at it again, this time wearing her full look. In a short clip posted to Instagram, the Grown-ish actress showed off her superhero moves and thanked Fendi for her "multivariate" gown.

We're just as grateful for the fresh approach to fashion.