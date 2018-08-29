These Platform Sandals are So Comfortable, Yara Shahidi Says She "Could Go Hiking" in Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For Yara Shahidi, Fashion Week is all about self-expression. “It’s a wonderful time to celebrate creativity,” says the Grown-ish actress, who carefully considers her ensemble for each show. “My stylist and I make sure that what I’m wearing is fun and intentional. Every moment is an opportunity to make a statement, whether personal or political.”

We asked Shahidi to fill us in on her guide to fashion week, from her style and beauty must-haves to her most memorable moments from past shows. Scroll down for all of her top picks.

RELATED: History’s Wealthiest Women Used Gold Dust, Leeches, and Sulfuric Acid to Style Their Hair

For more stories like this, pick up InStyle's September issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now.