These Platform Sandals are So Comfortable, Yara Shahidi Says She "Could Go Hiking" in Them

For Yara Shahidi, Fashion Week is all about self-expression. “It’s a wonderful time to celebrate creativity,” says the Grown-ish actress, who carefully considers her ensemble for each show. “My stylist and I make sure that what I’m wearing is fun and intentional. Every moment is an opportunity to make a statement, whether personal or political.”

We asked Shahidi to fill us in on her guide to fashion week, from her style and beauty must-haves to her most memorable moments from past shows. Scroll down for all of her top picks.

1 of 11 Prada

Footwear Fave

“Prada’s heels are so comfortable, I could go hiking in them. Plus, they’re très chic.” 

available at prada.com $950 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Getty Images

GO-TO DESIGNERS 

“I love the playful elegance of Miuccia Prada. I can wear her clothing on a day with friends or on the red carpet. I also revel in the whimsy of Roy Luwolt for Ungaro and Malone Souliers.” 

3 of 11 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

MEMORABLE MOMENT 

“Chanel’s 2018 cruise collection was magical. Even though we were in Paris, it felt like I was teleported to ancient Greece.” 

4 of 11 Chanel

Best Balm

"I love Chanel Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care because it’s perfectly portable and really hydrating."

available at nordstrom.com $50 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Skin by Mamie

PRE-SHOW PREP 

“If I’ve had a tedious travel or work week, I make a beeline to the amazing facialist Mamie McDonald, aka Skin by Mamie.” 

6 of 11 Chanel

Cool Carryall

“I’m a practical human, so my go-to ‘handbag’ is usually my pockets. But Chanel’s Gabrielle backpack is also perfect.” 

available at select Chanel boutiques $2,600 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Getty Images

Must-See Shows

“Gucci and Naeem Khan bridal are always showstoppers!”

8 of 11 Clean & Clear

Quick Fix

"Blotting papers are also an essential."

available at walmart.com $5/50 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

In her bag

"A portable charger."

available at samsung.com $60 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 undefined undefined/Getty Images

Dietary Supplement

"I always have Papaya extract digestive enzymes in my bag."

available at cvs.com $4/100 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

STREET STYLE 

“Track suits and jewelry from my brilliant designer ‘big sis,’ Melody Ehsani, are key.” 

$50 (sweatpants), $48 (earrings) SHOP NOW

