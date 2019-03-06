Mexican TV Host Enrages the Internet with Yalitza Aparicio "Brownface" Impression

Yalitza Aparicio is riding a career high — the newly 25-year-old first-time actress earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, sweeping onto the red carpet last week looking like a modern-day Cinderella in a seafoam green one-shouldered Rodarte gown. Cue “What Dreams Are Made of.”

But, unfortunately, not everyone has been respectful and supportive of Aparicio’s fairy tale-esque rise to fame.

Mexican TV host Yeka Rosales dressed up as the actress to promote the new season of Televisa’s comedy series La Parodia — and before you claim that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, listen to how she did it. In two Instagram posts (that have yet to be removed), Rosales wore a prosthetic nose and brownface to channel the indigenous Mexican starlet.

Alejandro Olmos, spokesperson for Televisa, told the Associated Press that the network does not support racism and that the program would be edited for “bad taste.” “We do not believe that the production of La Parodia engages in this type of practice,” Olmos said in response to racist claims.

Rosales, for her part, defended her actions by posting a collage of other impersonations she’s done (one of which showed her in blackface), writing “I don’t discriminate.”

so the unheard of actress that did brownface to “represent” Yalitza went on a pathetic rant on her IG story “justifying” her actions by showing us she does blackface too?? pic.twitter.com/nlT444rcPL — vader (@elizabethhdre) March 4, 2019

According to William Nericcio, a professor at San Diego State University’s Center for Latin American Studies, this behavior, while appalling, is not unusual. “The Mexican elite disposition has always portrayed indigenous people as funny and ugly,” he told AP.

Twitter users echoed this sentiment:

Although Yeka Rosales is a problem, she is not THE problem. The problem is the centuries-old discrimination against indigenous people that exists in Latin countries and communities. The problem is us tolerating this, and allowing it to become a part of Latin American culture. — Maya Camargo-Vemuri (@camargovemuri) March 5, 2019

My heart breaks for Yalitza Aparicio, but let this be a wake-up call for my fellow Latinos and Latinas, and for everyone else watching the #YekaRosales situation. We've allowed this discrimination to continue for ages - it needs to stop now. — Maya Camargo-Vemuri (@camargovemuri) March 5, 2019

Yessica Rosales darkened her skin and used a prosthetic nose to parody Yalitza Aparicio.



This is disgusting 😡 Indigenous people are not a punchline! pic.twitter.com/eD29agRHYd — Mexican Rug Dealer (@dealer_rug) March 6, 2019

Televisa’s Yessica Rosales Does a ‘Parody’ Brownface of Yalitza Aparacio and Then Has No Idea Why It’s So Problematic! #Televisa needs to hire indigenous Talent and stop mocking people of color in their networks. #BastaTelevisa https://t.co/IlkjVptJTJ — Arlene Dávila (@arlenedavila1) March 4, 2019

Just because you saw one brown face in a Mexican film a long time ago doesn't mean problems like brownface and racial prejudice such as colorist goes away. Yalitza opened the door for indigenous women to be featured in the media, Televisa refuses to admit that door even exists. — green book hate acct (@anthonysthots) March 6, 2019

Yalitza herself said it best: “It shouldn’t matter what you’re into, how you look — you can achieve whatever you aspire to.”