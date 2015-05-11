The X-Files Revival Officially Has a Premiere Date

The highly anticipated X-Files revival is set to premiere on Jan. 24. Let the countdown begin! [Mashable]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Kelly Ripa on receiving a GLAAD Award for Excellence in Media: "It's kind of odd ... that I should be celebrated for treating people like people." [TIME]

2. Throwback! Here's what your favorite websites looked like 20 years ago. [CNN]

3. Have you ever noticed how often Owen Wilson says "wow!" in movies? You're about to. [Huffington Post]

4. Listen to Prince's moving tribute song "Baltimore." [Billboard]

5. Starbucks just proved that big flavor comes in small packages with their Mini Frappuccino. [People]