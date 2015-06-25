The X-Files Returns! See Mulder and Scully on the New Entertainment Weekly Cover and Get a Sneak Peek Behind the Scenes

They’re heeeere! David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson have reuinted as Mulder and Scully for the X-Files revival series, and EW was first on the scene, getting the scoop as cameras rolled during the very first week of production.

On an abandoned farm on the outskirts of Vancouver B.C., we found paranormal detectives Fox Mulder (Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Anderson) investigating the curious case of a possible alien abductee (played by Annet Mahendru of The Americans) at the behest of a most curious ally, the host of a conservative talk show (Community’s Joel McHale). Of course, the last time we saw our heroes (the 2008 feature film The X-Files: I Want To Believe), Mulder and Scully were out of the bizarre-adventures business. He was living on the fringe, she was a doctor working at a Catholic hospital; they were sometimes lovers who just wanted the weird world to leave them alone. Much has changed for them since then.

“Mulder’s not in a great place,” says Duchovny, looking shabby in gray tee, shoes without shoelaces, and much stubble. “He’s wearing bad jeans, so you can just extrapolate from my wardrobe. He’s in a dark, dark place.”

Scully’s looking more put-together in a skirt suit and high heels. “I like where we find Mulder and Scully in their relationship,” says Anderson, adding that she’s equally engaged by the political resonance of the story Chris Carter has conceived for the revival. “I also like the area of zeitgeist that we step in to. It’s on point and raises some very interesting issues. And question marks.”

