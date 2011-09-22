X Factor Judge Nicole Scherzinger's Outfits

Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 22, 2011 @ 3:15 pm

X Factor is here! The popular British program premiered its American version on FOX last night, which means Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul are back in judges' seats, and they brought music executive L.A. Reid and Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger with them. Nicole's style is glitzy—perfect for sparkling in front of the HD cameras—which is why we're taking a closer look at what she wore each week. Click through the gallery for Nicole Scherzinger's X Factor outfit details, and keep checking back every episode to see more.

