Angela Bassett, 59, Wore a Crop Top with $500,000 Worth of Diamonds

Presley Ann/Getty Images
Isabel Jones
Feb 27, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

A Wrinkle in Time is among the most talked about films of 2018, and its star-studded Los Angeles premiere proved exactly that.

In addition to the film’s A-list leads (Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon), the Monday night screening drew a seriously high-profile crowd (and their kids!), which included Salma Hayek, Janelle Monae, Laura Dern, Chris Pine, Issa Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Oh, did we mention that the great and powerful Angela Bassett was there? Yep, she even brought some notable guests: her insane abs and $500,000 worth of bling.

The 9-1-1 star brought an Aladdin-esque vibe to the blue carpet in a sequined turquoise crop top, matching pants, and a pair of peep-toe Loriblu platform heels—but the glitz wasn't the only thing that caught our eye: the 59-year-old’s rock-solid abs did too. She accessorized the crop top look with more than half a million dollars worth of in Gismondi 1754 diamonds—which included dangling earrings, a coiled bracelet, and bling rings galore.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Bassett wasn’t the only actress bringing her A-game to the Wrinkle in Time carpet, though. Witherspoon wore a red, sequined, one-shoulder gown (in the tradition of Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White), and attended the event alongside her go-to date, her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

RELATED: You Can Now Get Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling Barbie Dolls

Mindy Kaling’s Office co-star and longtime friend B.J. Novak joined the party as well and celebrated the new mom and her exciting film.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

And the rest … Well, you might just have to see it to believe. Scroll down to see the most wonderfully extravagant looks from A Wrinkle in Time’s L.A. premiere.

VIDEO: Right Now: A Wrinkle in Time Premiere - Celeb Arrivals

1 of 21 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard

2 of 21 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ava Phillippe

3 of 21 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Chloe x Halle

4 of 21 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

5 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Eva Longoria

6 of 21 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Angela Bassett

7 of 21 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Chris Pine

8 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Laura Dern and Daughter Jaya Harper

9 of 21 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Ellen Pompeo

10 of 21 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Gugu-Mbatha Raw

11 of 21 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

12 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kobe Bryant

13 of 21 ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Issa Rae

14 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Oprah Winfrey

15 of 21 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon

16 of 21 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Mindy Kaling

17 of 21 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Salma Hayek

18 of 21 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Storm Reid

19 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yara Shahidi

20 of 21 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

21 of 21 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

tracee ellis ross

