Wren and Clare Vivier Team Up for Fall!

Jul 13, 2011

Hot collab alert! Los Angeles designers Wren and Clare Vivier are teaming up to created a capsule collection of leopard print handbags. Not only are the purses cute, they're also eco-friendly, thanks to the designers' clever incorporation of fabric remnants from previous collections. The structured tote retails for $290, while the go-anywhere clutch is $200, and the line will be available exclusively at both SeeVivier.com and Wren-Clothing.com on September 1st. Just in time for fall shopping! Click "See the Photos" for a closer look at the collection.

