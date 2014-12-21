Wow Your Guests With These Crispy Coconut Cone Appetizers with Shrimp, Avocado, and Lime from Top Chef Winner Paul Qui

If you're looking to really impress your guests this holiday season, bake up a batch of these yummy and exotic appetizers from Top Chef winner Paul Qui. He devised a dainty coconut shell and filled it with an inspired spicy seafood salad. "It's citrusy and light with lots of amazing textures," says the chef and owner of qui and East Side King in Austin, Texas. He took his inspiration for the dish from the Vietnamese street-food crepes bánh xèo.

To make the cones, we used the Chef's Choice Petite Cone Express ($50, amazon.com).

Cones

Makes: 18 cones

Ingredients:

2/3 cup all-purpose flour2 tbsp sugar2 cups coconut milk (use a full-fat variety like Thai Kitchen brand)¼ tsp saltCooking sprayDirections:

1. Mix flour, sugar, coconut milk, and salt in a bowl; chill for an hour or more. Once cold, stir again to make sure all ingredients are incorporated.

2. Set waffle maker to setting No. 4; when hot, mist with cooking spray. Ladle 1½ tsp batter onto the grids of the waffle iron. Close lid; bake until green light comes on, indicating that they are finished. Waffles should be golden brown (it may take a few tries to get them just right).

3. Roll waffles while hot using the cone mold (included with machine). Handy tip: Immediately lay the hot waffle on a thin dishcloth to use as a protective layer for your fingers as you wrap the waffle around the mold and press it into a cone shape. Let cool.

Filling

Ingredients:

½ lb. boiled shrimp peeled, de-veined, and quartered1 avocado, dicedJuice and zest from 1 lime1 clove garlic, minced¼ cup minced onions¼ tsp chili powder1 jalapeño minced, seeds removed10 sprigs of cilantro with stems, minced; reserve some for garnishSalt to tasteDirections:

Mix all ingredients together and keep cold.

Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

¼ cup fish sauce¼ cup sugarJuice from ½ lime1 cup water1 clove garlic, minced1 tbsp Sambal chili pasteDirections:

Mix all ingredients together and chill.