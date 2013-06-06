Wow Moment: Vidal Sassoon’s Iconic Bob Turns 50 This Year

We can hardly believe it—Vidal Sassoon's infamous bob turns 50 this year! (Now doesn’t that make you feel old?) The style, once donned by Mia Farrow and Nancy Kwan (shown left), is still relevant in any of its variations—asymmetrical, A-Line, fringe, etc.—something we knew but was proved even further when we saw it faux-style on Hart of Dixie actress Jaime King when she helped launch the Vidal Sassoon Pro Series "Show Your Genius" contest in New York this week. “It is so chic,” King told us of the look. “It’s one of the most iconic things in the history of hair!” Celebrity stylist Ben Skervin helped create the style for King, which he calls “a great way to experiment” with the style. “When Vidal originally designed [the bob], it was to free women, to make their life simple, and women today still want that freedom,” Skervin said. “It’s a style that suits everybody. It works any shape and any hair type. The basis of the Sassoon idea is this amazing haircut that you can just wash, wear, and go.” And it’s still going—the hair brand is offering a prize of $1,000 if you submit your best hairstyle on its Facebook page for the “Show Your Genius” contest. (Click here to check it out and submit your look.) So, here’s a big happy birthday, bob—to another 50 years!

Plus, see the biggest hair makeovers of 2013.

MORE:• Remembering Vidal Sassoon• Try on Celebrity Hairstyles• Sign Up for InStyle's Hair Newsletter!• Jaime King's Sequin Jacket from Hart of Dixie