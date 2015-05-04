Wow Guests on Cinco de Mayo With This Green Herb Rice Recipe

Fresh parsley and vibrant green peas give this flavorful rice from chef Alex Stupak—of the popular Empellon restaurants in N.Y.C.—its colorful appeal. "I'd make it about 20 minutes before dinner so that the vegetables stay bright," says Stupak. Letting the rice stand for 10 minutes once cooked keeps the texture fluffy.

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

2 poblano chiles

1 small white onion, coarsely chopped

3 garlic cloves, sliced

1 cup chicken stock or water

1 cup packed parsley leaves

2 tsp kosher salt

1 ½ tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ cups medium-grain uncooked white rice

1 10-oz. bag frozen peas, thawed (or 2 cups fresh)

Directions

1. Preheat the broiler. Set a rack 4 inches from the heat.

2. Broil chiles on a foil-lined baking sheet, turning occasionally, until blackened all over, about 8 minutes. Transfer chiles to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let steam for 20 min.

3. Peel and seed the chiles; transfer to a blender.

4. In a small saucepan, cover onion and garlic with water; bring to a boil. Drain and transfer to the blender. Add stock, parsley, and salt; purée until smooth.

5. Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over moderately high heat. Add rice; cook, stirring, until lightly toasted, 5 minutes. Stir in purée and peas; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for 20 min.

6. Remove pan from heat; let stand for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving.

