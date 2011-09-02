Would You Wear a Marc Jacobs Manicure?

Imaxtree; Getty Images; Courtesy of Minx
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 02, 2011 @ 5:05 pm

Marc Jacobs is bringing the runway to your manicure! The designer teamed up with Minx Nails to release a special set of nail coatings based on runway looks from his fall Marc by Marc Jacobs collection. You can snag the nail toppers, named the The One Night Stand collection, as a free gift during Fashion’s Night Out, Thursday, September 8th at Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s locations in New York City. Outside of NYC? Click through for a peek at the patterns now, and get inspiration for creating your own nail art at home.

Tell us: Would you wear a Marc Jacobs mani?

