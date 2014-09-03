Below is an excerpt from "Would You Wear Fragrance Jewelry?" which originally appeared on StyleBistro. Read the full story at stylebistro.com.

You've dabbed it, spritzed it, triple-layered it with matching body butter—but chances are you’ve never really worn a fragrance in the truest sense. That's where "fragrance jewelry" comes in: Thanks to a hidden stash of solid perfume, the accessories make smelling good as easy as putting on your favorite bauble. Click through to see the fragrant baubles.

MORE FROM STYLEBISTRO:• Trend to Try: Platform Sneakers• Charlotte Tilbury's Makeup Has Officially Launched in the US• Nail Trend to Try This Fall: The Negative Space Manicure