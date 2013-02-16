Would You Try Spider Lashes Like Ginnifer Goodwin?

The new look in lashes is long, dark and spidery, as seen here on Once Upon A Time actress Ginnifer Goodwin. "Bold fringe is very Twiggy, very mod," says Goodwin's makeup artist Mai Quynh. To get the perfect effect, Quynh applied a strip of lashes and individuals along the upper lash line. She then cut up another strip for the spokes on the bottom. Our tip? Make sure the rest of your makeup is muted to keep the focus on your eyes. For more lash-piration, flip to page 405 of InStyle's March issue, or download it on your tablet!

