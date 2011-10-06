Would You Take a Pill to Prevent Gray Hair?

Gray hair may be a thing of the past, thanks to a new pill L'Oreal is set to debut in 2015. The drawback? You have to pop one every day, starting 10 years before you spot your first silver strand, MSNBC reports. In addition, the pill must be taken for life to remain effective. Tell us, is maintaining your color worth the commitment? Or would you rather work a silver style? Let us know in the comments!

