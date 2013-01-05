Would You Quit Social Media For a Year To Look Younger? 33% Of Women Would!

Anti-aging measures are often taken to the extreme, and thanks to a recent poll conducted by Elizabeth Arden, we know just how far some are willing to go! While 24% of the women polled said they'd invest in a cosmetic procedure, 33% admitted that they'd give up social media for an entire year if it meant a younger-looking appearance, the Huffington Post reports. With the mix of potent serums like the Fresh Black Tea Age-Delay ($80; fresh.com) and Algenist's Advanced Anti-Aging Repairing Oil ($79; sephora.com) on the market, such extremes aren't needed -- Fresh's formula combats free radicals and has an instant smoothing effect, while Algenist's oil enlists brown algae extract to restore elasticity and impart a firmer texture. Also of note: Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Cream ($62; kiehls.com), which is the real-life counterpart to Photoshop's blur tool on fine lines with its hyaluronic acid-rich formula. Luckily, there isn't any proof linking social media to signs of aging, so we can all rest assured knowing our Facebook and Instagram feeds are safe for another day. We want to know: Would you log off of social media for a younger appearance? Tell us in the comments.

