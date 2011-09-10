Would You Match Your Hair Color to Your Scarf?

Celebrity color stylist Jill Kirsh, famous for her unique system of picking hair colors that flatter your features and skin tone, is using her knowledge of swatches to launch a new line of scarves. “I'm so excited to be able to offer online these hand-painted, one-of-a-kind silk scarves, that have previously only been available to my private clientele,” Kirsh told InStyle.com. The scarves are shoppable by four hair color groups: warm blonde, deep brunette, golden brown and red or ash blonde, and platinum and gray, with three choices available per section. See which scarves match your hue and shop the collection ($150 to $650) at jillkirshcolor.com. Tell us: Would you match your hair color to your accessories?

— Eugenia Miranda