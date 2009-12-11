Would You Change Your Hair DNA to be Straight or Curly?

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Richard Young/startraksphoto; Paul Morigi/WireImage; Jen Lowery/startraksphoto
InStyle Staff
Dec 11, 2009 @ 12:00 am

If you're envious of Sarah Jessica Parker and Taylor Swift's signature curls but have stick straight hair, read on! You're that much closer to wavier locks thanks to the discovery of the "curly hair gene." Scientific treatments are now being developed to make hair curlier—or straighter like Tyra's and Gwyneth's—without the use of heating tools! Not sure whether to go curly or straight? Try on these star looks with our Hollywood Makeover tool.

Try on Taylor Swift's bouncy curlsTry on Sarah Jessica Parker's luscious wavesTry on Tyra Banks' sexy side-sweepTry on Gwyneth Paltrow's silky smooth bob

Enid Portuguez

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!