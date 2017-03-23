Why Celebrities Are Flashing This Hand Sign Today

Today marks World Water Day, an awareness raising initiative started by the U.N. in 1993.

The stats are devastating: About one in nine people do not have access to clean water; half of hospital beds worldwide are claimed by those suffering from water-related illnesses; 1.5 million children die each year from water-related illnesses. Change is necessary.

In conjunction with Drop4Drop, an organization which working to provide clean water worldwide (which happens to be founded by Adele’s husband, Simon Konecki), celebrities are getting the word out and communicating how clean water initiatives deserve more attention and help.

The stars’ method is simple: flash a W sign on social media. See Adele's example here:

#W4Water 1.5 million children die every year due to water related diseases. Pls support @drop4drop with their mission to end the water crisis 💦 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

Scroll down to see the celebrities who've used their social media reach to support the movement and click here to donate to Drop4Drop today.

Emma Stone

W is for #WorldWaterDay #W4Water A post shared by drop4drop (@drop4drop) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

Cara Delevingne

Everyone should have access to clean water.... Support @drop4drop this World Water Day #W4Water 💧post your own W pics and help spread the message A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

Ashton Kutcher

Natalie Imbruglia

Poppy Delevingne

Ed Sheeran

#WorldWaterDay is TODAY - so lets help kids get #CleanWaterHere by lending your social voice here: http://bit.ly/2bzIGBs @drop4drop #w4water A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

Zoe Saldana

Rita Ora

W is for WE....We are all responsible for changing the 🌎 #W4Water @drop4drop A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Naomi Campbell

No one should be without clean water #W4Water @drop4drop #WorldWaterDay A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT