Why Celebrities Are Flashing This Hand Sign Today

Isabel Jones
Mar 22, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Today marks World Water Day, an awareness raising initiative started by the U.N. in 1993.

The stats are devastating: About one in nine people do not have access to clean water; half of hospital beds worldwide are claimed by those suffering from water-related illnesses; 1.5 million children die each year from water-related illnesses. Change is necessary.

In conjunction with Drop4Drop, an organization which working to provide clean water worldwide (which happens to be founded by Adele’s husband, Simon Konecki), celebrities are getting the word out and communicating how clean water initiatives deserve more attention and help.

The stars’ method is simple: flash a W sign on social media. See Adele's example here:

Scroll down to see the celebrities who've used their social media reach to support the movement and click here to donate to Drop4Drop today.

Emma Stone

W is for #WorldWaterDay #W4Water

A post shared by drop4drop (@drop4drop) on

Cara Delevingne

Ashton Kutcher

Natalie Imbruglia

Poppy Delevingne

Ed Sheeran

Zoe Saldana

Rita Ora

W is for WE....We are all responsible for changing the 🌎 #W4Water @drop4drop

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

Naomi Campbell

No one should be without clean water #W4Water @drop4drop #WorldWaterDay

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on

Show Transcript

One in nine people lack access to safe water. Every minute a child dies from a water related disease. 750 Million people lack access to safe water. Women and children spend 140 million hours a day collecting water. If you don't have a lot of access to water that's going to prevent not only your health but. It's gonna effect sanitation. It's gonna effect Your schooling is gonna affect your chances in the world. [MUSIC] For the most part, we've kinda solved these problems in the West completely. And so the concept that children, completely innocent kids are dying by the millions every year is Something that a lot of people don't know because we're helping people get loans so that they can basically be participants in solving their own problems. We've brought clean water and sanitation now to over three million people. So it's a very good start, a long way to go, but, something that we're really happy about. Water.org. [BLANK_AUDIO]

