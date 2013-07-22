The World Tweets While Waiting for Royal Baby: See Reactions from Olivia Wilde, Rashida Jones, and More

The Royal Baby is officially on its way! With news breaking early this morning, the stars and royal watchers alike took to Twitter to tweet their excitement in 140 characters or less, quickly making "Kate Middleton" and "Royal Baby" rise to the top of the trending list. Scroll down to see Tweets from Olivia Wilde, Rashida Jones, What Kate Wore, and more.

Plus, see Kate’s best outfits ever!

MORE:• Will Kate Deliver a Boy or a Girl? Vote in the Poll!• The Duchess is Pretty in Pink in McQueen• Shop Like Kate Middleton: 5 Blue Dresses

