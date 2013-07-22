The World Tweets While Waiting for Royal Baby: See Reactions from Olivia Wilde, Rashida Jones, and More

The Royal Baby is officially on its way! With news breaking early this morning, the stars and royal watchers alike took to Twitter to tweet their excitement in 140 characters or less, quickly making "Kate Middleton" and "Royal Baby" rise to the top of the trending list. Scroll down to see Tweets from Olivia Wilde, Rashida Jones, What Kate Wore, and more.

Today may be a good day to announce my new EDM DJ name: Royal Baby Labour — Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) July 22, 2013

I don't understand how I'm still doing phone interviews when Kate Middleton is in labor. Don't they have to go cover the crowning?! — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 22, 2013

This isn't your baby Kate. Apparently it is our baby. All of us. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 22, 2013

Forget Madame Tussauds or Tower of London. The #LindoWing seems to be fast becoming one of the most popular tourist attractions in London! — Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) July 22, 2013

It would seem the Kate Effect has hit St. Mary's Lindo Wing website. I'm guessing traffic has overloaded the servers. pic.twitter.com/LdpaoLMmkv — WhatKateWore.com (@WhatKateWore) July 22, 2013

“@THR: World Media on Alert as Kate Middleton Goes Into Labor http://t.co/u8XkrRod1d” WE'RE GONNA HAVE A ROYAL BABY YA'LL!!! Finally. — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) July 22, 2013

Its all so exciting The Royal Baby is on the way! — Kelly Osbourne (@KellyOsbourne) July 22, 2013

