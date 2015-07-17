7 Celebrities Who Totally Nailed How to Use Emojis

Courtesy
Christina Shanahan
Jul 17, 2015 @ 1:15 pm

We're suckers for a good Emoji-filled text or tweet, and today, symbols reign supreme: It's World Emoji Day! To celebrate, we took a peek at our favorite celebrity Instagrammers to see how they've incorporated these adorable icons into their lingo. Scroll down to get some hilarious inspo for your next convo.

1. January Jones's sneaky sidekick:

When it comes to lying this is my favorite accomplice. 😉

A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

2. B.J. Novak's astute observations:

Yeah, one question about the "Celebration" category, in the upper right...

A photo posted by B.J. Novak (@picturesoftext) on

3. Nicole Richie's sisterly invitation to hangout:

4. Zendaya's crafty display of her mood:

#rp @tedvolynets literally my life this morning😂😂😂 @iamvalc @alexsandernyc

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

RELATED: Get the scoop on Apple's latest Emojis

5. Reese Witherspoon's potty training update:

Sound familiar? #Pottytraining #GGprep #MommyDuty (and yes, you're welcome for filling your feed with poop jokes! 😚)

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

6. Lucy Hale's witty mom:

7. And, of course, Lena Dunham's epic pants:

RELATED: Step up your Emoji game with these crafty apps

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!