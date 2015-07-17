7 Celebrities Who Totally Nailed How to Use Emojis

We're suckers for a good Emoji-filled text or tweet, and today, symbols reign supreme: It's World Emoji Day! To celebrate, we took a peek at our favorite celebrity Instagrammers to see how they've incorporated these adorable icons into their lingo. Scroll down to get some hilarious inspo for your next convo.

1. January Jones's sneaky sidekick:

When it comes to lying this is my favorite accomplice. 😉 A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on May 8, 2014 at 11:53am PDT

2. B.J. Novak's astute observations:

Yeah, one question about the "Celebration" category, in the upper right... A photo posted by B.J. Novak (@picturesoftext) on Apr 8, 2015 at 7:30pm PDT

3. Nicole Richie's sisterly invitation to hangout:

How do you lure a teenager into hanging out with you? My method isn't working. #WhatsDaProb #PlayItCool A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Oct 22, 2014 at 11:34am PDT

4. Zendaya's crafty display of her mood: #rp @tedvolynets literally my life this morning😂😂😂 @iamvalc @alexsandernyc A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Dec 21, 2014 at 11:59am PST

5. Reese Witherspoon's potty training update:

Sound familiar? #Pottytraining #GGprep #MommyDuty (and yes, you're welcome for filling your feed with poop jokes! 😚) A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 10, 2015 at 3:21pm PST

6. Lucy Hale's witty mom: If I didn't already know it before , my mom is completely precious and my love for room service is at an all time high. 💁 A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jan 4, 2015 at 9:09pm PST

7. And, of course, Lena Dunham's epic pants:

Strong commitment to self expression through the art of activewear. Yes those are emojis. ALL of the emojis. Stretchy fashion statements are the only way I know to #keepitmoving A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 3, 2015 at 5:07pm PDT

