In Honor of England's World Cup Run, Here Are Silly Photos of the Royals Playing Soccer

Whether you call it "soccer" or want to be wrong and call it "football," we can all agree that the 2018 World Cup is bringing out the sports fan in everyone, even those of us without a horse in the race (we're looking at you on the benches after failing to qualify for the tournament, Team United States). With only a few short days until France plays Croatia in the finals, tension and excitement are higher than ever, and few felt the buzz as much as England.

Our friends from across the pond performed excellently this series, making it all the way to the semi-finals where they ultimately lost to Croatia in overtime. (They'll still play Belgium for third place on Saturday.) Of course, they've got some heavy hometown support in their corner, and their fans include some famous familiar faces. The royal family—particularly Prince William and Prince Harry—can't seem to get enough of the sport, and they've made that love known time and time again by putting on a public display of soccer skill.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle's Four-Inch Stilettos Battled a Soccer Field, and Won

In honor of the grand finale of the World Cup, please enjoy these photos of the royals—Kate Middleton and Prince George included—doing their best impressions of the real soccer stars.