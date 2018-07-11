In Honor of England's World Cup Run, Here Are Silly Photos of the Royals Playing Soccer

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images
Whether you call it "soccer" or want to be wrong and call it "football," we can all agree that the 2018 World Cup is bringing out the sports fan in everyone, even those of us without a horse in the race (we're looking at you on the benches after failing to qualify for the tournament, Team United States). With only a few short days until France plays Croatia in the finals, tension and excitement are higher than ever, and few felt the buzz as much as England. 

Our friends from across the pond performed excellently this series, making it all the way to the semi-finals where they ultimately lost to Croatia in overtime. (They'll still play Belgium for third place on Saturday.) Of course, they've got some heavy hometown support in their corner, and their fans include some famous familiar faces. The royal family—particularly Prince William and Prince Harry—can't seem to get enough of the sport, and they've made that love known time and time again by putting on a public display of soccer skill. 

In honor of the grand finale of the World Cup, please enjoy these photos of the royals—Kate Middleton and Prince George included—doing their best impressions of the real soccer stars. 

Prince William’s body language says “I was BORN for this.”

Kate Middleton, however, looks less sure.

But at least she gave it a shot.

Kate looks much happier watching William do his thing, though.

Though William is kind of a ball hog.

OK seriously William, that’s not how soccer works.

At least the guy's a team player.

He has the eye of the tiger.

And he’s got an excellent coach, whom he watches intently.

Even Prince George feels the soccer buzz time and again.

But he might want not want to play with his father just yet …

Because no William, that’s not how the game’s played.

William is as big as that teeny tiny net, but the game face is ON.

Be ONE with the ball.

Alright, William seems a little cocky.

Good thing Prince Harry is there to keep him in check with his own mad skillz.

Harry even played while he was serving abroad.

And he brings jazz hands to the party.

He’s 2 inches away from doing a full-on figure skating layback spin.

But he’s a team player too.

And he has got MOVES.

Look at that concentration.

Harry will even play in a suit.

And occasionally channels spider monkeys on the field.

Good thing these competitive brothers have each other to balance out.

Even though things get competitive.

And sometimes balls are thrown.

But we bet we know who will come back for more.  

