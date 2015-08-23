Get a Killer Bod Like Chrissy Teigen with SLT

If you're workout is stuck in a rut, it's time to shake things up for the next generation workout classes that combine disciplines. Such as, what do you get when you blend muscle-lengthening yoga moves with core-toning Pilates principles? A workout combo known as SLT, which sculpts your whole body. Practicing twice per week will yield impressive results (Chrissy Teigen is a regular—'nuff said), but it's no easy ride, even for seasoned gym-goers: Prepare to burn more than 500 calories while doing an intense mix of cardio and strength training. Since you'll be doing some serious sweating, look for moisture-wicking capris and sports bras. Trust us, you'll want to be plenty hydrated for this one.

(Nylon-spandex and mesh capris, $82, and bra, $54, Alo Yoga; aloyoga.com. Smartwatch, Pebble Time, $199; pebble.com. Polyester fleece cardigan, Lolë, $100; lolewomen.com. Ballet wrap shoes, Nike, $60; nike.com.)

Try It at a Studio

MADabolic with locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, SLT in N.Y.C., and Stellar Bodies in Atlanta use sculpting machines to help you lift and tone during group classes.

Try It at Home

Even if you're not a proud owner of a Megaformer, you can stimulate your muscles in a similar way by following L.A. trainer Christine Bullock's Evolution 20 program. Download 60 days' worth of 20-minute body-weight workouts that don't require any equipment ($50).

