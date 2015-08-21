Workout Trend Report: Club-Inspired Dance Gets You Sweating to a Beat

You don't have to wait until Friday night to show off your booty-shakin' moves on the dance floor. These turbocharged workouts blend hip-hop choreography, sports drills, and high-intensity intervals. But thanks to a DJ spinning tracks right there in the studio, after a few J.Lo jams you'll totally forget you're burning 600 to 800 calories. Since all that body popping puts pressure on your feet and ankles, wear high-top sneakers for support.

Try It at a Studio

305 Fitness in N.Y.C. and Washington, D.C., Groov3 in LA, and Werq in Chicago offer action-packed group classes.

Try It at Home

Dance your way to a bod like Sofia Vergara's by grooving along to the moves of her trainer, Anna Kaiser, founder of AKT InMotion. For $50 per month, you'll get an all-access pass to her library of workouts for unlimited desktop streaming (aktinmotion.com). That means #noexcuses when you're on vacay.

