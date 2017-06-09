Wonder Woman's Director Says They're "Working On" a Sequel 

Though Wonder Woman was only released last week, it has already gained a massive following, which (naturally) has people asking when they'll get to see the superhero on screen again.

If you're one of the fans who has been waiting with bated breath for news about a possible sequel, you're in luck. The film's director Patty Jenkins sat down with Conan O'Brien this week, and she spilled the latest updates on the next chapter.

When O'Brien asked about a sequel, Jenkins kept things relatively cryptic, but did say, "We're working on it."

How she'll be involved has yet to be confirmed. As for if she'll be back to direct Gal Gadot again, Jenkins would only say that she's leaving her options open.

"I hope to, I love it," she told O'Brien. "I love the world, and we're all really excited about it."

RELATED: 9 Times Celebrities Crushed It as Wonder Woman

We are too, and like all Wonder Woman fans, we'll be keeping an eye out for more news about that sequel.

Watch Jenkins discuss her experience directing Wonder Woman and the future in the above video.