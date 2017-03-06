On March 8, Women Go on Strike—Here's Everything You Need to Know

March 8 will officially be "A Day Without A Woman." On that day, women will hold a general strike, organized by the group behind the Women's March on Washington. The date is dually significant, because it is also International Women's Day.

After the huge crowds at women's marches across the country in January, the strike is a way to continue the forward momentum. "In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without a Woman," the group wrote on Twitter.

In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/SYOjHcXWR6 — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 14, 2017

"We saw what happened when millions of us stood together. We know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed & hatred. On March 8th, International Women's Day, let's unite again in our communities for A Day Without a Woman."

To join in on the strike, take the day off from paid and unpaid labor, avoid shopping for one day (with exceptions for small-, women- and minority-owned businesses), and/or wear red in solidarity with the movement.

One thing is certain: The future is definitely female.