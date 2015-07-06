U.S. Women's Soccer Team Wins 2015 World Cup as Carli Lloyd Sets Goal Record

There's a new reigning champion in town: The U.S. women’s soccer team triumphed in the 2015 World Cup finals game yesterday in Vancouver, Canada, and defeated Japan with an impressive 5-2 score.

Team USA broke records with this third win and is officially the only country in Women’s World Cup history to bring a whopping three gold trophies home (1991, 1999, and now in 2015). And while the collaborative effort of these impressive ladies led to their victory, we must tip our hats to the women who kicked their hardest and brought the score up point after point. Ensuring the team’s smooth advantage, Tobin Heath sealed the deal with a goal in the 54th minute while Lauren Holiday solidified the fourth shot.

RELATED: These U.S. Women's Soccer Players Are the Most Badass People on Instagram

Stuart Franklin -FIFA/FIFA via Getty

But it was Carli Lloyd (above) who still has much of the country trying to place their jaws back in place. The player will go down in history as the only woman to astonishingly pull off a hat trick, scoring three goals, in a women's World Cup final—and she did accomplished them in the first 16 minutes of the game. At the match’s end, the team deservedly ran across the green field and did nothing but celebrate and pour plenty of champagne (below).

No words to describe how happy I am right now! We did!! So proud of everyone on this team! A photo posted by Carli Lloyd (@carlilloyd) on Jul 6, 2015 at 2:01am PDT

Congratulations, Team USA!

RELATED: Our 3 #GirlCrushes from the U.S. Women's Soccer Team