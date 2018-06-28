Women Protest Immigration Policy with Message Directed at Melania Trump: "We Care"

Hundreds of women gathered in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to drive one message home: “We care.”

Organized by the Women’s March, protesters hit the streets in a “mass civil disobedience” to denounce President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which separated over 2,400 children (many of whom have yet to be reunited with their families) at the border.

According to USA Today, protesters gathered for a two-mile march that took them past the Trump International Hotel, Department of Justice, and into the Hart Senate Office Building, where women in white sat down to block entry to the building.

In addition to denouncing the conditions at immigrant detention centers and calling for the abolition of ICE, women also responded to Melania Trump’s “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” jacket by splashing “We Care” across their hands and various signs. Others read, “Abolish ICE” and “Where are the children?” Celebrities including Susan Sarandon were among the group of protestors.

"We're here to show solidarity with all the mothers who have been separated from their children, and this is because we want to make sure families are reunited," Luba Cortes, a coordinator with immigrant deference organization Make the Road NY, reportedly said. "ICE is a rogue agency, and we don't want it to continue this way, so we also want to abolish ICE."

The protesters are in the street now, blocking traffic as they make their way to the Hart building, where 50 US senators have offices. #WomenDisobey #Immigration #DC pic.twitter.com/A462Dwngry — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) June 28, 2018

#WomenDisobey: Chanting ABOLISH ICE at the DOJ building, a demand I’m hearing more and more - cc: @SeanMcElwee pic.twitter.com/T6U9nRw6EM — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 28, 2018

According to organizers, 630 arrests were made.

Singing in foil, metallic blankets— representative of the blankets children are given in detention centers on the border #womendisobey pic.twitter.com/0bEZeSU3MY — Marina Pitofsky (@marina_pitofsky) June 28, 2018

Women are being arrested by the hundreds in Congress demanding an end to the criminalization of immigrants. #EndFamilyDetention #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/ns5KC4FRlV — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 28, 2018

630 women in foil blankets are being arrested in Hart Office building now as they chant “Abolish ICE” and demand an end to family detention. #WOMENDISOBEY pic.twitter.com/k3J1lmqIPA — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 28, 2018

The Women’s March announced its plans for the last week and held training meetings in the days leading up to it. A protest against Trump’s immigrations policy is planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C.; satellite rallies are also scheduled to take place across the country.